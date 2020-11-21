From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This Maryland Afield with Lefty Kreh column published Nov. 25, 1964.
Deer season is upon us. A lot of ammunition will be spent on opening day. Some deer will fall, and many others will be missed by hunters, who will often not understand how they could possibly miss such an easy shot.
The type of ammo you select for the kind of hunting that you will do has a great deal of effect on your chances of slaying a deer. Analyzing your hunting conditions, then selecting the proper cartridge for the job is the first step toward killing a buck. Essentially, fast bullets with thin, tapering points are designed to streak over a long distance and across open spaces. Heavier, more rounded nose bullets travel slower, having a great deal of punch, and penetrate brush much more effectively.
This problem of brush deflecting and or blowing up the bullet is not completely understood, but some interesting experiments have been conducted and some very worthwhile conclusions have been reached.
Shooting at a life-size deer target at 45 yards through light brush, some experimenters found that bullets weighing from 70 to 100 grains, and zipping along at 3,000 feet per second, blew up or veered away when they hit any brush. Even those bullets that did get through were so deformed that many lacked the punch to kill. In heavier brush the behavior was worse.
Increasing bullet weights and lowering velocities showed promise in the test. With 180 grains just loafing along at a little more than 2,000 feet per second there was no measurable deflection in light brush, and greatly reduced deflection in heavy brush. The old reliable 30-30 with the 170 grain bullet performed remarkably well in bucking the brush.
Thus, while hot cartridges have a definite place, they can also ruin what might have otherwise been a perfect shot by the hunter. His bullets simply were not equipped to do the job.
Sighting in and understanding sights
It is amazing how many hunters, some of them having killed several deer, fail to understand how their rifle and bullet works. The principle of trajectory is vital and should be thoroughly understood before any rifleman can consider himself a good shot.
Let us first agree that any bullet begins to drop because of gravitational pull the moment it leaves the gun. A bullet dropped from the hand will hit the ground at the same time as the one released at the same moment from the gun, regardless of the velocity.
To keep the bullet from falling immediately below the muzzle sights are adjusted to throw the bullet up and above the line of sight. The bullet travels in a lobbing arc, then back across the line of sight to the target.
Sighting in the gun is the most important part of a deer hunter’s career. Improperly sighted guns are probably the cause of more deer missed than any other two reasons.
A gun should be sighted in for the longest possible range that the hunter can shoot at mid-range point with ease. That is, a bullet must travel above the rifle bore then drop back into the target. The highest point in that arc is called mid-range trajectory, and is measured in inches. So that a 30-06 tossing 180 grain bullets at a velocity of 25-700 feet per second will cross the line of sight at 25 yards, reach the highest point of its arc (mid-range trajectory) at 3 inches above the line of sight at 100 yards, hold that approximate height to 150 yards, and then begins dropping back into target hitting range at 225 yards.
Remember that a change in bullet weight will make a considerable difference in where the bullets will strike. Sighting our rifle should always be done with the specific bullet that you will be shooting at the deer.
You must do it yourself
Another important point is that no one can sight in the rifle for you. Each man sees the sights differently and should always sight in his own gun.
How much mid-range trajectory can be considered safe depends upon the game we seek. A deer with a 14- to 17-inch chest furnishes enough of a target for the hunter to easily handle a 3- to 4-inch mid-range trajectory. However, a man shooting squirrels would want a considerably flatter trajectory.
All of this technical information has been lightly treated due to a lack of space. There are many books upon the subject of rifles and trajectory. It would be very wise if every hunter would take the trouble to establish through sighting in his rifle the exact trajectory of his own rifle and bullet combination. Then when a shot occurs, he KNOWS he can hit what he aims at.
