From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This Maryland Afield column published June 5, 1963.
What is a catfish, a trout, a bass, sucker or carp? A fish is something different to everyone. The mudcat is a bait stealer to the adult angler ... a trophy to the young boy. The sunfish, beneath the notice of the trout or devoted bass fisherman, is eagerly sought by many, both young and old.
To the roads construction engineer, fish are a bothersome thing. They cause anglers to raise a fuss about silt and allowing streams to muddy and dry away. Fish die, people get excited and the engineer has to fight trouble. To him, and many men of industry, fish are the arrow in their heel.
Tackle dealers often do not angle for fish, but they are necessary to their existence. To him, fish are more than a finny specimen swimming in the local creek. They represent customers, income and security.
The trout is many things to many people. The belly fisherman of early spring, who disappears when streams run low and clear, fishes because everyone else does. He brings home his catch, taken by any legal method. He is scorned by the purist, who feels that releasing the fish is the proper spirit. To one, fish are to be sought, captured and eaten, or brought home to be bragged over. To the other, they are to be caught, tenderly released and the thrills of seeking the quarry can be relived again. Each angler fails to understand the other’s viewpoint. And, both see the trout differently.
Fish are to be protected and unwise means of harvest prevented, so far as the game warden is concerned. The officer does not pursue them. Indeed, the game is the angler, and he is sought as readily by the wardens as the fisherman stalks the trout.
To the hatchery personnel, the trout or bass are something more personal. After all, they have raised them from the egg and feel more attached to the fish than others would. They see fish from a health standpoint: Is the fish full of color, plump, swim well and free of fungus?
The carp is all trophy to many, a big fish full of power and brains to outwit the angler. Good carp anglers feel superior to other fishermen ... and rightly so. To those who can’t or don’t catch the carp, it is referred to as a trash fish, not worthy of conversation.
The sucker is one of the “first fish” in a boy’s life, and often one of the “last” fish for older anglers. Many old-timers like to retire to a quiet, deep stretch of water to fish, think, and occasionally be interrupted by the slow, in-and-out action of the line that spells a sucker bite.
To the judge, a fish can mean something else and to the owner of that fish, a possible jail sentence.
Yes, fish are many things to lots of people. In fact, 30 million people were so concerned with fish last year that they bought a license, the right to seek fish in the way they saw them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.