From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This column appeared in a special outdoors publication on Dec. 27, 1961, and has been edited for space.
For some outdoorsmen one season runs right smack into the next and little of that “I don’t know what to do with myself” time ever exists for these happy characters. Wintertime is just another season and full of things to do.
Trout season gets the outdoorsman’s year off to a running start in mid-April and by late June has lost its luster. But the bass fishing is good then as the smallmouths move off the spawning bars, ravenous from their necessary fast and eager to strike.
Then one thing seems to move into another so that soon hunting season is nearly over. Then, so many people think that sportsmen, like the bear, go into hibernation. Pity of this is that some do quit for several months.
Some like it hot
Keeping warm nowadays is no problem to the man who wants to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. There are hand warmers, back warmers and even seats to warm you know where. Insulated clothing, shoes and portable stoves, along with deluxe Thermos bottles to carry heated food, and a transistor radio giving forth hot music, make the sportsmen as warm as a cat on the radiator.
Now that we’ve put aside the one objection that most people have to going outdoors, let’s see what these lovers of the woods and streams really do during the winter months. We won’t list them all, but Maryland offers enough cold-weather fun to keep any healthy person active and happy.
Insulated clothing the thing
Ask Cal Wise, proficient Frederick angler, what he wears when he goes crappie fishing. Yep, you guessed it, insulated clothing. Funny thing about crappie, they seem to move around and feed best when the water temperature gets below 50 degrees. Very late fall and early winter are the times to fish for them. Don’t sell them short either. They’re a lot of fun to catch, and no tastier fish ever comes from the river, in my opinion.
Lots of winter hunting
Don’t forget hunting either. There’s duck season. After that you have gunning on regulated shooting grounds. Some people might not care to travel to a preserve to shoot. So what can you do with a shotgun now? Well, there are some first-rate trap and skeet layouts in Frederick County. If you want to learn how to shoot, some of the finest men you’ll ever meet belong to these organizations and will welcome the chance to help you better scores and have more fun.
Trapping brings back to you a feeling that men of the last century must have felt as they tried to understand the land and its creatures in order to live. The expectation of what you’ll find, how you outwitted the animal, and the knowledge that you had to possess before you could place that trap there, are rewards hard to explain to the uninitiated.
Largest crow roost here
The largest crow roost in the eastern United States is located just north of Taneytown. Crows fly definite routes to and from their feeding ranges each morning and evening. Locate one of these flyways and place yourself on a high point of land, carefully camouflage yourself and start calling. You can get more good shooting in one morning along a good flyway than you’ll have from several seasons of regular upland game gunning.
Just look around
Last Sunday, I took my 9-year-old boy, Larry, for a drive during the snowstorm. We drove along Big Hunting Creek to Cunningham Falls. Both of us had seen this beautiful tumbling waterfall during the spring and summer, but it was ever more breathtaking now.
We saw grouse as we walked back to the car. Later, five deer were easily seen as they moved nervously through the woods. A squirrel that tried to run in the soft snow would disappear, reappear bounding away, and we laughed together as it resembled a mouse running on cotton.
Gear up
Now is the perfect time to both teach family and have them get really proficient with the gear. A few cold-weather months of practice and they’ll be ready for the summer fishing.
Of course, anyone who fishes, hunts and is outdoors a great deal must take time out to overhaul and repair tackle and gear.
So, what can the sportsman do during the winter months? Well, there’s bird study, a trip on the Potomac when it’s high, tuning up the old outboard, feeding wildlife, gigging for carp, dipping for suckers and ...
