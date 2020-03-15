From the archives: Maryland Afield and Field & Stream were outdoor columns published in The Frederick News-Post in the 1950s to early 1960s and written by the late Lefty Kreh, world-renowned outdoorsman and fly fisher. Kreh, who was a Frederick native, began his outdoor columnist career at The News-Post. This column published April 10, 1959.
The best time to go trout fishing is the second day of the opening season. This is an honest belief determined after many opening day forays. The competition for a fishing hole or one of its occupants is far greater than competition for a good buy at a fire sale. Quite often trout fishing on the first day resembles a fencing school being held along a mountain stream. I suspect that some fly rods have gotten broken tips simply because an angler on the other side of the stream snapped it off to keep it from poking out his eye.
Years ago, an angler seeing another trying for a trout, would detour around his fishing spot to avoid putting the fish “down.” Today this concept has changed. We have a different type of fishermen. If this modern angler sees someone catching from a particular spot, he immediately “horns” in to see if he can’t get a few of them, too. I’ve heard of a case on Fishing Creek where one angler actually kicked another into the pool, informing the intruder he could have the entire hole for himself. This is an understandable reaction.
Native streams
There are however, in Frederick County, some trout streams that are not stocked by the Game and Inland Fish Commission. These have the native brook trout. Very seldom is one caught over 10 inches, but I’ve seen some as large as 14.
There are at least a half-dozen of these creeks, where in the course of a full day’s fishing, the angler could creel five legal trout. There are also many streams in the far western counties that offer even better brook trout fishing.
These creeks are small, as are the trout, so appropriate tackle is best used.
The best and most different equipment, in the hands of those who are proficient with it, is a short fly rod — not to exceed 7 feet. In many cases a rod no longer than 5½ or 6 feet is ideal. These rods should have a fairly soft action. With this type gear, using small nymphs or dry flies, dressed on No. 14 or 16 hooks, it is possible to catch 100 trout a day; most of course will be illegal in size. In the course of this fishing, enough trout over 7 inches will be landed to make the day worthwhile.
To learn how to read trout water, how to work a dry, wet, streamer or nymph fly, how to cast into tough spots, to read water so that the fly drifts correctly and the whats and whys of leaders; there is no better place to absorb this information than fishing for “natives.”
The bait fisherman who will use small worms, salmon eggs, tiny hellgrammites, or any of the nymphs that live in the stream will take many trout. Be sure to use at least a No. 10 hook or smaller, and have at least a leader of 4 pounds or lighter attached. This leader allows the bait to drift naturally with the current.
If you use a spinning rod, don’t make the mistake of using lures too large. A Colorado spinner the size of your smallest finger nail is ideal. In fact, most any very tiny spinner is good. Small rubber sponge spiders are also effective. A worm hooked on the hook and with little or no split shot used for weight will take many trout.
The native trout and the male wood duck are the two most beautiful creatures in Maryland’s outdoors, I think. The native strikes quicker and more readily than the brown or rainbow and is the perfect place to have a day’s fishing fun without interruptions.
