From the archives: The Drumming Log is a column that published in The Frederick News-Post from 1965 to 2006 and was written by local outdoorsman and columnist Jim Gilford. This column published May 22, 1980, and has been edited for space.
Fishing has natural appeal to most youngsters and it shows at an early age. But what becomes of their initial enthusiasm depends on how it’s treated — it can be turned on or it can be turned off; one’s as easy to do as the other.
A fishing trip that runs much beyond the endurance of the young angler’s interest comes close to being the perfect way to snuff out that natural appeal. Fishing without catching fish, if repeated very often, is an experience that also dampens a beginner’s enthusiasm. And the wrong kind of tackle is still another way to close out a youthful interest in angling.
Much of the trouble can be avoided at the start if the tackle used by the beginner fits the occasion. Borrowed equipment or hand-me-down tackle, whatever the good intention, seldom is a suitable outfit for the novice. In fact, more often than not, it’s a handicap.
In the good old days, a cane pole, a cotton line, a few bait hooks, maybe a bobber and a can of worms was the standard outfit for the young fisherman. But for many of the same reasons that the automobile replaced the horse and buggy — fewer limitations and greater adaptability — a fiberglass rod and a spinning reel have taken the place of the cane pole tackle.
Ideally, the outfit the young beginner uses should be his own, selected for that purpose alone. The handle of the rod should be sized to fit a smaller hand. The shaft should be light enough that the young fisherman can control it easily when casting, and it must be limber enough to cast well and bring out the best of the action when a fish is on the line. The reel should be sturdy, simple to operate and trouble free.
Admittedly that sounds like a lot to expect of an outfit for someone just starting out, but it’s not.
Easiest for the young angler to master of all the modern tackle is spincasting equipment. The spincasting reel with its simple push-button control is the key to it all. Young people, as well as adults, quickly pick up the knack of casting with this type of reel, more so than they do with an open-face spinning reel or a standard bait-casting reel.
The push-button reel has a number of advantages, too. The arrangement of the spool that holds the monofilament line and the cone-shaped cover of the reel prevent the line from springing off the spool and tangling as it does so easily with an open-face reel. And the over-runs or bird nest tangles that occur with bait-casting reels usually don’t happen with the push-button type.
The time to teach a beginner how to use the tackle is before the first fishing trip. Learning how to use the tackle, if it has to compete for the young angler’s attention with thoughts of catching fish, doesn’t succeed very well. So learning how to cast and how to control where the bait or lure lands should come first. There’s a better chance of a happy ending if it does.
Given a few directions about how to use a spincasting rod and reel and the chance to practice casting, it doesn’t take long for the beginner to become familiar enough with the tackle to make the most of a fishing trip. Any suitable weight tied to the end of the line will do for those practice sessions but a rubber or plastic casting dummy is better suited for that purpose.
Practice can be turned into a game by setting out targets to cast to — the hits and misses can be scored. However it’s done, a few hours of tossing a casting dummy at targets pays off when the time comes to go fishing.
The kind of tackle trouble that ruins a fishing trip or that turns off for a youngster that natural appeal angling holds doesn’t have to happen. Picking the proper fishing outfit and taking the time to practice with it helps a young angler avoid tackle trouble while he or she is tuning into the fun in fishing.
