HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday, after previously wandering into the campsite, the Powell County sheriff said. The attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena, said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
"There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event," Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. "The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times."
A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled to track down the bear, officials said.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.
Grizzly bears have run into increasing conflict with humans in the Northern Rockies over the past decade as the federally-protected animals expanded into new areas and the number of people living and recreating in the region grew. In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.
Ovando is on the southern edge of a huge expanse of wilderness that stretches to the border of Canada and is home to an estimated 1,000 bears — the largest concentrations of the bruins in the contiguous U.S. The area includes Glacier National Park.
