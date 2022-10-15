On The Money-NerdWallet-Offsites Business Travel

A woman types on a laptop on a train on May 18, 2021, in New Jersey. With fewer employees working in offices, companies have begun planning off-site retreats to foster connection and improve employee morale.

 AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale. These off-site experiences are flipping traditional business travel on its head: Rather than emphasizing coworking, meetings and other work-centric itineraries, off-site retreats are often designed to encourage relationship building. While the off-site industry is still in its infancy, several companies are making bets on the longevity of this new type of business travel, launching full-service retreat management companies to simplify the planning of such company activities.

Business travel used to mean sending employees from their home office to somewhere else — to meet with clients or coworkers at other offices. But for many remote-first companies, it now means the opposite: Bringing employees together from their far-flung homes to work and meet in person.

