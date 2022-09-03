Lefty Kreh statue maquette

The Friends of Lefty Kreh will hold an unveiling ceremony of the Kreh memorial statue’s maquette at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Skater’s Shelter building by Culler Lake in Frederick. Kreh, a Frederick native, is internationally recognized as “fly fishing’s greatest ambassador” and is credited with introducing anglers to the world of saltwater fly fishing. There will also be fly casting demonstrations, a casting clinic and a raffle.

 Photo courtesy of the Friends of Lefty Kreh (FOLK)

Frederick native Bernard “Lefty” Kreh is to the fly fishing community what Dale Earnhardt is to NASCAR. He is the man.

Lefty passed away in 2018 but left a legacy that continues as an outdoor writer and an innovator of saltwater fishing with fly tackle. When deep water fly anglers scoffed at Lefty’s idea of saltwater fly fishing saying it “can’t be done,” Lefty said, “Oh yes, it can.” And it is a huge sport today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription