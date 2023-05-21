Fly-Fishing
Buy Now

Brandon Batt demonstrates how to cast during a showcase introduction to fly-fishing at the Walkersville Public Library on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

When you’re fly-fishing, you have to think like a fish, Brandon Batt said. And the last thing fish are thinking about, he said, is the price of fly-fishing gear.

“That fish doesn’t care what rods you have; that fish doesn’t care which shirt with a brand on it; that fish doesn’t care what waders you’re wearing, none of that stuff,” Batt, an avid fly-fisher, said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

eastmoonrabbit

Nice story. Good advice.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription