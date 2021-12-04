MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man rushing to sneak in a final fishing expedition before the freeze on one of the state's largest lakes appears to have broken a 64-year-old state record. Nolan Sprengeler, of Plymouth, landed a muskie on Lake Mille Lacs that tipped the scales at 55 pounds, 14.8 ounces. The previous Minnesota record for heaviest muskie, 54 pounds, was set in 1957 on Lake Winnibigoshish. Sprengeler and two other friends had to break ice for about 100 yards to find open water.
Sprengeler, 27, hooked the fish while casting a large soft-plastic bait to a rock reef. He said the three of them worked for an hour to try to revive the fish, but to no avail.
The official world record recognized by most organizations is Louis Spray’s 69-pound, 11-ounce muskie that was caught in 1949 on the Chippewa Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin.
