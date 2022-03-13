In the snow-covered hills of Cunningham Falls State Park in Thurmont, a crowd of roughly 40 people gathered around a wood fire, many sipping hot chocolate or coffee, all zoned in on the area just above the flame.
The sun shined bright and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but it was cold, more so because of blustery winds and the snow-covered ground. The crowd, however, wasn’t by the fire for warmth.
Just above the wood fire flame sat a massive cast iron pot, frothing and smoking at the top as high heat simmered its contents. Inside were 40 gallons of maple tree sap, the substance Maryland park rangers boil down until it becomes the viscous syrup people pour over pancakes and waffles.
Those present, including Julius White, who drove with his daughter and son from Glen Burnie to brave the cold, had gathered to witness a tradition more than 50 years old.
“The most fascinating thing to me is that it takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup,” White said shortly after a park ranger shared that fact with the crowd.
The tradition of simmering sap to syrup is part of the park’s annual Maple Syrup Festival, which kicked off Sunday after snow delayed the festival’s start by one day.
The pandemic prevented an in-person festival from happening the past two years, so waiting one more day was certainly manageable for festival organizers and attendees from throughout the state and region.
“It’s great to be back,” said Mark Spurrier, park manager for Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks. “This is a 50-year tradition that we had to put on hold.”
COVID-19 infection rates have plummeted in recent weeks in Frederick County, but Spurrier said the trajectory of the pandemic was unpredictable when he and others were planning the festival, so he chose to forego aesthetics such as the live music attendees have become accustomed to.
The festival’s defining elements were present though, namely demonstrations of simmering sap to syrup and selling treats drizzled with maple syrup — the proceeds of which benefit the Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks, an all-volunteer organization that supports the parks through donations, grants, programming and events, and more.
White’s daughter was one of three Baltimore-area Girl Scouts who came to the festival to achieve their tree badge. Sunday was the first time White and his family had come to the festival, and while he said he’d do it again, his sights were on something bigger.
After seeing the amount of sap (40 gallons) required for just one gallon of syrup, White said he wanted to visit a large-scale factory to see the labor and machinery necessary to produce the product on a commercial scale.
“It’s nice to see the process,” White said. “And I love sweets.”
