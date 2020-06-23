After being off, and then back on, this year's Fourth of July fireworks in Middletown are officially off.
The town put out a notification Tuesday that the fireworks display planned for June 27 at Remsberg by the Middletown Rec Council have been canceled.
The town had announced last week that the council had sought permission to have the event, normally held at Middletown Park, at Remsberg Park this year.
The rec council announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that the event would not be happening.
“The Middletown Rec Council’s best intentions just did not work out,” the post said. “We couldn’t get it set up to handle the potential crowds and we were not comfortable putting on the event under the current circumstances.”
