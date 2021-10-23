The chipmunk is a very common ground squirrel that is found throughout North America and parts of Asia. There are 25 species of chipmunk in North America and one species found in Asia.
The name chipmunk originated from the Ojibwe word Jidmoonh meaning “red squirrel” and the chip-chip sound that this animal makes when excited. The eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) is the species native to Maryland. It is reddish-brown in color with a white underside and the characteristic striped body all chipmunks have. This is the largest-growing chipmunk, becoming nearly 10 inches in length and weighing 4 to 5 ounces at maturity.
Chipmunks spend most of the time on the ground, and they prefer living in rocky areas or where there are large logs lying on the ground. Chipmunks are omnivores eating seeds, nuts, fruit, plant parts, fungi, insects, worms, eggs and small mammals like baby mice.
The chipmunk is a noted “hoarder,” filling its mouth with food and bringing it back to its burrow where it is stored for winter consumption. A burrow can be very extensive having a number of tunnels. Chipmunks are very clean, and they keep their main living space very tidy by dedicating a tunnel for their waste products.
Chipmunks escape the cold of winter in their boroughs but they are not true hibernators. They sleep often during this time but they will awake to raid their pantry for food when they get hungry. Eastern chipmunks mate twice a year producing broods of 4 to 5 young at a time. The young will strike out on their own after about 2 months. Despite this high reproductive potential, chipmunk numbers are held in check by the many predators that feed on them; and an individual chipmunk does not have a long lifespan in the wild.
Chipmunks have adapted well to humans and they often live around homes in rock fences, driveways or near the patio. They perform a very important role in dispersing seeds such as acorns as part of their hoarding activity.
For more information on the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District Board, visit frederick.forestryboard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.