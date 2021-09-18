Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) is a fast-growing, multi-stemmed shrub that prefers moist areas with moderate amounts of sunshine. The ninebark has flaky, peeling brown bark that can be removed in layers, which is where the common name is derived.
Ninebark has a white flower that blooms in late spring, producing a leathery red fruit that turns to a straw color when it is ripe. Most species of ninebark are native to North America, although one species exists in northeastern Asia. Native Americans utilized Ninebark for a number of medicinal purposes.
Many cultivars of Ninebark have been produced, some with yellow and purple foliage, and are used extensively for hedgerows in the English countryside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.