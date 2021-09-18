Nature Notes

Ninebark has a white flower that blooms in spring.

 Marylandbiodiversity.com photo by Jim Stasz

Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) is a fast-growing, multi-stemmed shrub that prefers moist areas with moderate amounts of sunshine. The ninebark has flaky, peeling brown bark that can be removed in layers, which is where the common name is derived.

Ninebark has a white flower that blooms in late spring, producing a leathery red fruit that turns to a straw color when it is ripe. Most species of ninebark are native to North America, although one species exists in northeastern Asia. Native Americans utilized Ninebark for a number of medicinal purposes.

Many cultivars of Ninebark have been produced, some with yellow and purple foliage, and are used extensively for hedgerows in the English countryside.

