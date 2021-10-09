In fall, crape myrtles are in full bloom throughout Frederick County. Crape myrtles (Lagerstroemia Sp.) are trees native to Asia that have become a very popular landscape plant due to their graceful form, colorful mottled bark and persistent bloom.
Crape myrtles were introduced in 1790 at Charleston, South Carolina, by French botanist Andre Michaux and quickly became a favorite in southern landscapes. Over the years horticulturists have been able to breed cold hardiness into these varieties so that crape myrtles are found throughout the country. Nearly 50 species of crape myrtles exist throughout Asia, some of which grow very large and their wood is a valuable timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.