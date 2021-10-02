Fall webworms are especially abundant this time of year throughout the county. Fall webworm (Hyphantria cunea) is a native Lepidopterous insect that becomes a moth at adulthood. The larval stage of this insect builds the nest and feeds on a wide range of tree foliage, particularly black walnut and hickory.
The larvae become active, spinning their nests and feeding in early August and continue until about mid-September when they will pupate and emerge as adults. Eggs are laid and hatch within about 10 days. The small larvae will overwinter in bark crevices or in leaf litter beneath the tree.
Fall webworms are considered more of an eyesore than a serious threat to tree health. It is not very often that these insects are found in large enough numbers to defoliate a tree. And, like many leaf-eating insects that occur in the fall, the damage they inflict does not seriously impact deciduous trees that are getting ready to drop their leaves anyway.
They were first identified in Hungary in 1940 and have become a serious insect pest across much of Europe over the years. The fact that this imported pest does not have any natural predators in Europe results in larger damaging populations. Fall webworm is an example of one of our native insects that has become a problem overseas.
