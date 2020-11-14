The large yellow flowering plants that you see along our roadsides and in meadows in late summer and early fall are probably goldenrod (Solidago spp.), a member of the aster family. There are nearly 100 species of goldenrod occurring throughout its native range, which extends from Central America up through Canada. It has also been introduced throughout Europe and has become naturalized there.
Goldenrod is an important plant for wildlife; many butterflies, moths, and birds eat the plant or enjoy the nectar. Goldenrod extracts are used in anti-inflammatory medicines and a tonic for kidney ailments.
Goldenrod contains a natural rubber compound, and the great inventor Thomas Edison propagated this plant so as to maximize rubber production. Edison produced a variety that grew to a height of 15 feet and contained 12 percent rubber, which was said to be very durable and elastic. Through his friendships with Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone, some of the early Model T Fords had tires that were made of goldenrod rubber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.