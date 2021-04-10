(This is the first in a four-part series on hawks.)
Hawks are medium-sized birds of prey that are widely distributed throughout the world. Hawks have sharp bills, large talons, strong legs and very keen eyesight, including photo receptors that pick up ultraviolet light and magnetic fields.
Hawks are believed to be some of the more intelligent species of bird. Like most birds, many hawks migrate in the fall and spring. Some hawks, such as the Swainson’s hawk, migrate great distances — about 12,000 miles round trip. Some migrate in large flocks of 1,000 or more birds, like the broad-winged hawk.
In the hawk family, the female tends to be significantly larger than the male. There are two main groupings of hawks — the Accipiter and Buteos, based upon the bird’s general appearance and how it flies and hunts for prey.
Accipiters tend to have short wings and long tails. They fly low to the ground and flap their wings a lot. They tend to inhabit forested areas, and they will sit on a perch waiting for unsuspecting prey, swooping down for the kill. The accipiter tends to feed on other birds. Examples of accepters include the Cooper’s hawk, sharp-shinned hawk, sparrow hawk and goshawk.
Buteo hawks tend to glide about at higher elevations and swoop down to catch their prey. Buteo hawks have large broad wings, short tails and very keen eyesight. They tend to be larger in size than accipiters. A listing of Buteo hawks includes red-tailed, broad-winged, red-shouldered and short-tailed hawks.
Hawks tend to nest in trees. Some hawks, like the goshawk, will vigorously defend their nest against intruders. Most species of hawks are very territorial unless they are in migration mode.
