Killdeer (Charadrius vociferous) live throughout North America. The northern populations migrate south during the winter and are one of the earliest birds to return to their summer homes.
This member of the shorebird family gets its name from the shrill “killdeer” call it makes when excited. Despite being a shorebird, the killdeer can be found throughout a wide range of landscapes where the ground is disturbed, muddy or the grass is short. Killdeers can be spotted on lawns, vacant lots, golf courses, or any area where the ground is uncluttered. Killdeer like to run along the ground in search of insects, worms, snails or other delicacies.
This bird is also a good swimmer and can navigate water well in search of aquatic insects, frogs or small fish. The killdeer lays its eggs on the ground and places rocks and twigs around the nest to camouflage the eggs somewhat. If you approach a killdeer nest, the birds will try to lure you away from the eggs using a broken wing display; they will miraculously get better and fly away once you are far enough away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.