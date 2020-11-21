Sycamores are one of our largest-growing trees, typically found in lowland areas that are usually wet. They are one of the last trees to leaf out, sometimes delayed further by the presence of anthracnose fungus. This “disease” is much more prevalent during times of cool, wet conditions like we experienced this spring.
The anthracnose fungus can inhibit leaf out by attacking young leaves as they develop. The leaves display a curled up look, and have brown blotches along the midrib. Sycamore trees eventually overcome this damage, but the result may be clusters of dead twigs, giving the branches a “witches broom” appearance.
The sycamore tree was nominated as Frederick County’s official tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.