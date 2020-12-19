The northern pecan tree, Carya illinoinensis, is native to Maryland. While pecans are mostly thought of as a southern tree, they belong to the hardy hickory family, and can thrive and easily survive the winters in Maryland.
The pecan is a large tree with a massive trunk, and when grown in an open non-forest setting, can achieve heights of over 100 feet and a spread of over 75 feet when mature. They develop a large, rounded canopy. The trees are relatively fast growing, with large, pinnately compound leaves that can be 12- to 18-inches long.
It is monoecious, with both male and female catkins. Catkins are the pendulous green flowers. The male flowers produce pollen and grow in groups of two or three along the tree limbs. Similarly, female catkins are smaller green pendulums of flowers that receive pollen at the end of the current year’s growth. The fruits (drupes) that result are in clusters and mature in autumn. Pecans produce nuts typically in 6-10 years which are 1½ to 2 inches long and are highly prized for baking.
There is a Frederick County Champion pecan tree located in Frederick city with impressive dimensions of around 14 feet circumference, height of over 100 feet, and a spread of over 75 feet.
Champion trees of many species thrive in towns due to lack of competition for sunlight and nutrients. The pecan tree can be a long-lived tree providing food, pleasing esthetics and shelter for wildlife. The Champion pecan tree in Frederick was healthy, producing fruit and had a happy squirrel resident when last checked.
