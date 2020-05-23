Wood has been used for cooking and flavoring foods for thousands of years. These days, wood is widely used to impart distinctive aroma and taste in smokers, grilling, or simply cooking over an open campfire. Often, the wood used is in the form of logs, chunks of wood, slivers or pellets. This wood can be used by itself or in conjunction with charcoal or gas.
There are a number of woods in common use, with each imparting a distinctive aroma and taste. A quick Internet search revealed numerous retailers that sell cooking wood; alternatively, an industrious person can supply his own.
Not all woods are desirable for cooking, though. Woods that contain a lot of resins, such as most conifers, do not impart desirable flavor. When using wood, make sure that they do not contain glues, preservatives, paint or any other chemical. Using moldy wood or wood with a lot of rot is not a good idea either. Using wood that contains the outer bark of trees is probably not a good idea because this bark can contain tannins and other chemicals that can impart a bitter taste.
Some of the more common woods recommended for cooking include fruit woods (apple, crabapple, peach, cherry, pear and mulberry.) These woods impart a fruity flavor and aroma to foods. Many online grilling gurus recommend fruitwood with poultry, pork, fish and vegetables. Alder and white or western red cedar provide a fruity, woodsy aromatic flavor that is good for fish and seafood, especially salmon. Maple and birch produce a light, sweet taste good for poultry, fish and vegetables. Pecan provides a sweet, rich, nutty flavor. Oak and beech deliver a moderate smoky flavor. These are good cooking woods for larger cuts of meat because they burn evenly and for a long time. Hickory offers a fairly strong smoky flavor and is used widely for smoking meats. Mesquite produces strong smoky flavor used extensively for southwestern cooking.
Wood has been made into charcoal for thousands of years for cooking and other applications. There are two main forms of charcoal: black and white charcoal, with the black variety being much more common.
The Japanese have been producing a white charcoal called “Binchotan” from the ubame oak for thousands of years. This white charcoal is produced by curing the oak at a very high temperature (1,000 degrees Celsius) then rapidly cooling the charcoal. This treatment burns off the outer bark, leaving a smooth, dense product with whitish coloration. This very dense Bichotan charcoal has metallic sound when struck. It burns at a lower temperature and for longer than black charcoal and does not impart much smoky flavor on the food. This makes it especially good for seafood and vegetables, bringing out the natural flavor of the food.
Bichotan charcoal has numerous small pores, which absorb water and unpleasant odors. The burning of this charcoal releases negative ions, which is said to have a soothing quality and increases blood circulation. Besides burning for fuel, white charcoal has been used in water purifiers, soil enhancers, dehumidifiers, and in the production of musical instruments and wind chimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.