(This is the first in a three-part series on plant succession.)
“Succession” describes the changes a community of plants undergoes over time. In most cases, plant communities change from a short-lived, transitory grouping to a more permanent collection of plants. This may take a few short years or it could take decades, depending on a number of variables.
To visualize this, think about a large, grassy lawn. Regular mowing and some weeding are necessary to maintain this grass community. Let’s say, however, that you discontinued mowing this site. The grasses will continue to grow, then “weeds” like pigweed, smart weed, sorrel, clover, goldenrod, honeysuckle and poison ivy will begin to grow amongst the grasses. If the area in this example is not mowed for a season or two, the plant community will change from a lawn to a field or meadow, which is a different ecological community. Suppose that this meadow is allowed to continue to develop. In time, longer-lived, herbaceous and woody perennial plants, such as mullein, Queen Anne’s lace, ragweed, pokeweed, brambles, eastern red cedar, dogwood, sumac, hawthorns, locust and cherry will begin to invade the area. These more advanced meadows are often called “old fields.” As the young trees and shrubs are allowed to grow, the old field becomes an old field in the shrub-sapling stage. This means that the meadow now has scattered trees and shrubs growing in it. After more time, the trees and shrubs grow larger and more woody vegetation invades the field, the canopies beginning to close together. Once “canopy closure” begins, the grasses and field vegetation are covered in the shade of the canopy and begin to die out.
These young forest communities normally have relatively open understories, because much of the open-field vegetation cannot survive in the shade. A young forest is normally composed of those “pioneer” species that have seed that can be spread over long distances by the wind, such as maple, pines, tulip poplar, aspen and ash, or they have seed that is spread by birds, trees such as crabapple, cedar, cherry, dogwood and persimmon. These pioneers typically exhibit rapid growth, need a lot of sunlight and are relatively short lived, as far as trees go.
As these young forests develop, vegetation that can develop and grow in shady areas becomes established in the understory. Once this occurs, typical forest understory vegetation such as mountain laurel, spicebush, witch hazel, iron wood, serviceberry and black haw becomes established. Along with native shrubs and herbaceous material, many trees will also become established in the understory. Much of these “shade tolerant” trees are well adapted to living in reduced sunlight, or they can germinate and hang around until a break in the overstory occurs that they can exploit. These older growth varieties have heavier seed, in the form of a nut or acorn, which need to be dispersed by animals such as squirrels or chipmunks. These tiny tree planters will gather up nuts and bury them for later consumption. Fortunately, they do not have a good memory, so they sow the seeds for many future nut-producing trees.
Older growth trees such as oaks, hickories, beech, white pine, red maple or white ash, will begin their development in these young forest communities, biding their time in the understory until some breaks in the canopy occur, usually from the decline of a pioneer plant, storm damage or blow down. After about 30 to 50 years, these older growth trees eventually make it to a place in the overstory and exert their dominance over the shorter lived trees. This oak/hickory forest is an intermediate forest, as far as succession goes. Left undisturbed, some very shade-tolerant plants will develop in the understory of the oak dominated forest like beech, black gum, red maple and sugar maple. These trees will continue to grow under the shade of the oaks and hickories, eventually replacing or joining them in about 100 years. The resulting beech/maple forest is a “climax forest community,” meaning that it will not change much unless significant disturbances occur.
In our example, the lawn area develops over the span of 100 to 200 years into a beech/maple forest. This plant succession scenario is very common in upland sites in the Mid Atlantic part of the United States. As you might think, the types of plant communities and resulting climax plant community are quite different as you travel around the region, country or world. Many factors influence the types of plants that are present, depending on the geographic location, climate, elevation, rainfall and temperature. A climax plant community might contain redwoods and western hemlock along the coast of Oregon; tupelo, bald cypress, and reeds in the everglades, or tundra; and white spruce in the Arctic.
