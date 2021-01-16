Have you ever walked through a pine forest and seen a little red squirrel perched out at the end of a limb, loudly chirping at you? If so, you are looking at a red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus.)
Red squirrels have a fairly large range, extending from Alaska all the way across the United States, found wherever evergreen trees are present. These little animals prefer eating evergreen seeds and cones, but have adapted to a diet of deciduous nuts and tree parts in hardwood regions like the Appalachian Mountains.
Red squirrels have a red coat with a white belly and are larger than a chipmunk, but much smaller than a gray or fox squirrel. Red squirrels are very territorial, so when you invade their space, they often will “bark” at you from a nearby limb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.