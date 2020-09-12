In the early months of autumn, one has a greater chance of crossing paths with a venomous snake. One reason is that the females are now giving birth to their young, which are born alive (instead of hatched in eggs.) Therefore, a pregnant female that cannot move much or groups of newly-born snakes may be observed.
Also, snakes are making their way back to their dens, so they are more mobile now, rather than being sedentary like they usually are throughout the summer.
Another reason for snake sightings might involve the period of drought in July and August, causing these reptiles to travel farther in the search for food.
In this area, there are two common venomous snakes: the timber rattlesnake (Crotalus horridus), and the copperhead (Agkistrodon contortix).
Spotting a rattlesnake is a somewhat rare occurrence, as these snakes prefer dry rocky outcroppings, which are usually far off the beaten path.
Copperheads, on the other hand, are more numerous, and they are found in a number of areas. Copperheads use camouflage as a defense to avoid contact with people or other animals that would harm them.
Neither of these snakes is very aggressive, although they will defend themselves if stepped on or attacked in some fashion. Snakes, like any other wild animal, should be left alone.
