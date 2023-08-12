Some roadside trees are already presenting leaf change due to the lack of rain we’ve had — excepting that powerful storm at the beginning of the week. Many native bushes are beginning to develop berries that will feed birds and mammals for the remainder of the summer and fall. Right now spicebush, silky dogwood and arrow-wood viburnum are producing abundant fruits. Also, hopping frogs and toads are moving around in search of water and dinner.
Seen often around Frederick County are American toads (Bufo americanus), Eastern spadefoot toads (Scaphiopus holbrookii) and Fowler’s toads (Bufo fowleri). Toads and frogs belong to the same order, Anura, and closely resemble one another. To scientists, toads are a type of frog with more coarse and bumpy or warty skin. Toads contribute to night sounds with calls during their mating period late spring through summer. Both toads and frogs are tailless amphibians and can absorb oxygen through their skin.
