(This is the third in a four-part series on hawks.)
The northern goshawk is known for its aggressive appearance and surly overall demeanor, especially when defending its nest or home range. The goshawk is part of the accipiter family of hawks — it tends to fly close to the ground. This large hawk is mostly gray-brown with broad wings and a long tail. The fact that the adult has a prominent white stripe around its red eyes only lends to its notoriety.
The goshawk is mostly solitary or it pairs up during mating season. This hawk is normally found in extensive woodland, either coniferous or deciduous, depending on the geographic location. The goshawk is the only member of the hawk family that is found in North America and throughout the northern sections of Europe and Asia, as well — the largest range of any raptor, eclipsed only by the golden eagle. The goshawk is found primarily in the western part of this country, but is occasionally found throughout the east, including some resident goshawks found in the mountainous sections of Maryland.
Goshawks hunt from a perch, swooping down on their unsuspecting prey. The bird does not need to flap its large wings very much to build up a lot of speed; it is very agile, making its way through a thick forest. Goshawks have been known to crash through brush and small branches to capture their prey. They feed on larger birds such as woodpeckers, grouse and doves, and rabbits, hares, waterfowl and squirrels. Not many animals hunt this bird, the exception being snowy and great horned owls. Most goshawks do not migrate very far, but there are reports of northern birds traveling south in search of food.
The name came from “goose hawk,” because this raptor targets larger birds like geese. The goshawk’s patience and quiet flight enable it to be a very successful hunter. The bird has been revered throughout the ages — Attila the Hun was impressed enough to have the goshawk image on his helmet.
