(This is the second in a series of four columns on hawks.)
Red-tailed hawks
The red-tailed hawk is considered to be the most prevalent hawk found in North America. This hawk gets its name from its very conspicuous red tail. The red-tailed is a member of the Buteo family of hawks. They have broad wings and a relatively short tail, adaptations that it uses while soaring high in the sky searching for food. Like most buteos, red-tails tend to feed on small mammals like rabbits, squirrels, rodents and snakes, but they are opportunists and will take an occasional bird or fish.
Red-tailed hawks are generalists — they can be found in all kinds of settings such as open land, desert, forests, swampy areas and suburban settings. These hawks are often spotted on utility lines, scanning the ground for food. They tend to be year-round residents in most areas, except for the far north where the bird will migrate to warmer climates in the fall.
A common occurrence of hunting red-tails involves the hawk being mobbed by birds, usually crows. When a solitary red-tail is attacked by numerous birds, grievous harm or death for the hawk can occur. Red-tails are the most popular bird used in falconry in the United States.
Red-shouldered hawks
The red-shouldered hawk is a medium-sized hawk in the Buteo family of hawks. It is a bird of the forests. This raptor prefers large forested areas that are associated with bottomlands, wooded streamside areas and swamps. The hawk prefers older-growth forests with an open understory where spotting prey is easy. The red-shouldered hawk is found mostly in the east, but there are isolated populations from Oregon down to Mexico in the west. Only the northernmost populations of the red-shouldered hawks migrate.
Red-shouldered hawks are very noisy, often emitting a shrill whistle. This call is mimicked by blue jays. These hawks hunt from the air or a convenient perch, targeting small mammals like mice and squirrels, snakes, birds, insects, crayfish and amphibians, and they will occasionally eat carrion during lean times. The red-shouldered was once one of the most common of the hawks, but its numbers dwindled as a result of deforestation, draining of wetlands, DDT, nest raiding by birds, mammals and snakes, and illegal hunting. Recently, their numbers have rebounded, so now they are once again fairly common.
