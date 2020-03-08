It has been well-documented that having trees and other vegetation around streams will help filter out sediment, nutrients and many pollutants from entering the stream. In addition, the overhead canopy helps cool the water, allowing a more diverse assortment of aquatic plants and animals to inhabit the stream. Another benefit of the plants that exist around the stream that is not as well understood or appreciated is the value they have to the food web in the stream.
This is more the case in smaller headwater streams than it is in larger water bodies such as the Monocacy or Potomac rivers. Wider bodies of water are influenced less by the vegetation existing on the shore than they are by the water and sediments that is carried in from upstream sources. When flowers, leaves, branches, trees and other plant parts fall into a waterbody, they are colonized by very small micro invertebrate and larger (visible to the naked eye) macro invertebrates that help decompose this material by shredding, chewing, and filtering the material. Once this happens, decomposed nutrients are released into the water in a form where they can be utilized by other aquatic creatures, thereby enriching the water. The aquatic life will utilize these nutrients for growth and energy to fuel the food web.
It is estimated that nearly 70 percent of the detrital material that falls into streams is utilized by the local stream life. In the spring of the year, much of the input comes from pollen, flowers, branches and the withering of seasonal plants such as skunk cabbage or trout lily. In the fall, leaves, herbaceous plants and branches make up most of the litter. The largest segment of detritus that falls into a stream comes from woody sources, be they twigs, branches or sections of the tree. All but the largest of woody vegetation is consumed in a matter of days under normal circumstances.
If the stream becomes too acidic, then a lot of the micro and macro invertebrates will be lost or their functions impaired, causing a loss of nutrients. When excess nitrogen or potassium is added via runoff, the detritus is consumed very quickly, and the stream receives a flush of nutrients that can result in algae blooms or abundant aquatic plant growth, both of which can reduce dissolved oxygen in the water and affect stream life.
Studies have also demonstrated that detritus coming from native plants is more easily converted into available energy than nonnative plants. This makes sense when you consider that most of the aquatic life has evolved with native plants. When everything is in balance, the stream has a large diversity of plant and animal life and clean, cool water with adequate nutrients to fuel, but not upset the food web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.