Numerous conservation organizations and landowners have been involved in the reestablishment of native prairie grasses throughout our region over the last decade or so. These grasses are often referred to as “warm season grasses,” since they display most of their growth during the dog days of summer when many of the cultivated cool season grasses have stopped growing.
Warm season grasses are deep rooted, so they help remove excess fertilizer and other chemicals from groundwater. This filtering capacity renders them very useful for stream buffer plantings, especially when they are incorporated with trees and shrubs.
Planting native prairie grasses can also benefit field-dwelling wildlife. The growth pattern of warm season grasses makes them very valuable for ground dwelling birds and other wildlife. Prairie grasses grow in a clumpy pattern, making it easier for small birds to maneuver between the blades of grass and avoid predators, unlike cultivated grasses that have dense growth patterns. Warm season grasses are also very stout, and stand erect during the winter, providing for overhead cover. These grasses also provide wind protection and thermal cover for animals.
