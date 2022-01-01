Have you ever noticed that oak forests tend to have much more leaf litter on the ground than other forests? This is because oak leaves decompose at a much slower rate than most other leaves.
Oaks, beech and chestnut leaves have higher tannin and lignin levels than most other species of tree; and these chemicals are preservatives slowing down the rate of decomposition. This is one of the defining characteristics of the Fagacea family of trees. This family includes the oak, beech and chestnut trees. Left alone, it may take three to four years for oak leaves to break down.
If you are composting oak leaves you can speed up this decomposition by shredding them or tilling up the ground. Another way to speed up this process is to mix the leaves with nitrogen-rich compost such as manure or coffee grounds.
For more information on the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District Board, visit frederick.forestryboard.org.
