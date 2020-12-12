There are a number of native birds that tough it out with us during the winter and do not travel to warmer climates like our seasonal inhabitants. These year-round residents often adapt their eating habits to the season, transitioning from a diet that includes insects when it’s warm, to a more vegetarian fare during the winter, consuming seeds, leaf buds, berries, nuts and various other parts of the plant. Some enterprising birds will root around on the ground in search of hibernating insects, but most depend on food from plants or offerings from sympathetic homeowners.
Winter can be a very stressful and dangerous time for these birds since food is scarce, it’s cold and windy outside, and deciduous trees have lost their leaves, so that they are more exposed to predators.
Many people help our winter residents by putting out bird feeders with seed and suet, along with a water source. In addition to these measures, you can help birds by planting an assortment of trees and shrubs that provide winter cover, as well as providing a food source for many species. Grey and silky dogwood, hawthorn, crabapple, black gum, hollies (especially American and winterberry holly), chokeberry, bayberry, hackberry, and sumac provide both food and cover.
Evergreen trees and shrubs provide a safe haven that birds can utilize to avoid predators or escape the winter chill. Many of these trees have cones with nutritious seed or berries that are also valued by birds. The eastern red cedar is a good example of such a tree. This native cedar is a slow-growing, dense conifer that produces a red berry that is a prized food by many over wintering birds, especially cedar waxwings.
