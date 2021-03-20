The Natural Resources Career Camp for the exploration of careers and college studies in natural resources will be held July 25-31 at the Hickory Environmental Education Center in Accident, Maryland. Maryland high school students can apply at the Frederick County Forestry Board’s website, frederick.forestryboard.org, through March 31.
The Forestry Board will sponsor at least two Frederick County high school students to the NRCC. The only cost to the student is a $125 activity fee, which is reimbursed once the student submits a written impression of the camp experience.
This one-week co-educational camp provides an opportunity for students who are interested in the conservation and good stewardship of natural resources to learn from industry professionals about career options, make contacts and learn about available positions at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The curriculum focuses on traditional forestry with the inclusion of GIS and GPS technology, urban forestry, wildlife habitat, fisheries, and watershed ecology. Completion of the camp may count towards college credits for students age 16 and older.
The Forestry Board’s camp safety plan will follow the guidance from several different agencies, including DNR, American Camp Association, Garrett County Board of Education, Maryland Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.
For more information and an application, visit www.frederick.forestryboard.org.
