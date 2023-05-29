Grilling, swimming, soccer, tennis and time with family marked the beginning of a new season for many visitors throughout Frederick’s Baker Park on Monday.
Opening weekend of the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool has a certain significance, said Kasey Fleagle, 25, a senior cashier.
The event marks “all the kids finally being able to be like, ‘School is almost over. I get to go do stuff now.’ It shows that summer is starting,” Fleagle said Monday, which was Memorial Day.
For Fleagle, a student at Oklahoma State University online, this is her ninth year as a part-time cashier.
The pool opened on Saturday, then was crowded on Monday.
“It’s Memorial weekend,” Fleagle said. “It’s open weekend. We expect a decent amount of people.”
For one family, the opening of the pool was a boon.
Sonia Garcia’s 4-year-old daughter has been asking about the pool opening every day “since it closed last year,” said Sonia’s fiancé, Erick Ramirez, 32.
“It’s nice to be able to do something other than be cooped up in the house, you know, so it’s kind of a relief, but it’s also fun,” Ramirez added. “We’re just trying to find ways to stay busy.”
For another group, a cookout at nearby grills in the park was a way to have time with loved ones. Some in the group used the pool, too.
“We’re honestly just celebrating a family day,” said Yarelis Garcia Morales, 21, of Walkersville.
Garcia Morales said she was hanging out with aunts, uncles, brothers, and cousins, and enjoying hot dogs, burgers, macaroni salad, and chicken kabobs.
“I feel very happy,” she said. “The weather, for me, is perfect today.”
Others enjoyed activities throughout the park, including tennis, soccer and fishing.
Brayden Mobley, 9, who attends Valley Elementary, fished in Culler Lake with twin brother Brantley Mobley; their dad, Jayson Mobley, a teacher at Brunswick High School; and others.
Brayden said he caught a smallmouth bass.
“The boys just love the outdoors,” Jayson Mobley said. They planned to head to a cookout next.
For Michelle Gilbert of Frederick, opening weekend for the pool marks a roughly 10-year-old recurring hangout with her niece, Maryann Cockrell.
“We try, at least, almost every year, to come here at the start of the season,” to enjoy the cookout and picnic smells, as well as the pool, Gilbert said.
“And Baker Park itself is really beautiful,” she said.
