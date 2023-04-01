fox

“Fresh Air” by Andrea Conte was submitted to the 2022 Maryland Natural Resource photo contest.

DNR photo contest open

Novice and amateur photographers can enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, calendars and other prizes in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual photo contest. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each until 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Photos may be from this year or previous years, but only photos taken in Maryland will qualify to win.

