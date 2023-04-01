DNR photo contest open
Novice and amateur photographers can enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, calendars and other prizes in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual photo contest. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each until 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Photos may be from this year or previous years, but only photos taken in Maryland will qualify to win.
Winning entries will be posted online, featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the department’s 2024 wall calendar, available for purchase later this year. The best overall photo will receive a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a magazine subscription and five copies of the 2024 calendar. First-, second-, and third-place winners also receive prizes.
Nearly 2,500 photos were submitted by 500 photographers during last year’s contest. The winning images are posted on the department’s website. That’s also where you will find contest rules and entry information —dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Bird club meeting
The Frederick Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 6 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick. Randy Robinson, of the National Conservation Training Center, will speak on bald eagles. Meeting will be in-person and via Zoom. For more information on the club and how to join, visit mdbirds.org/birding/meeting-frederick-bird-club-4.
Tree ID hike in the watershed
Join certified arborist Jenny Willoughby and FCPL staff for a free hike in the Frederick City Watershed from 9 a.m. to noon April 8 to see how ecology, history and water resources all converge to make this a special place. Meet at the Sand Flats parking area at the north end of the watershed on the east side of Gambrill Park Road, just south of its split with Tower Road. Fairly easy terrain on this approximately 3½-mile hike. Details at frederick.librarycalendar.com.
DNR announces youth fishing rodeo schedule
Youth anglers are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos across the state this year. These free events, for ages 3 to 15, are held in state and other public lands and receive financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
There are seven scheduled for Frederick County, with the first at 10 a.m. April 8 at Whittier Lake, in Frederick, sponsored by the City of Frederick Parks and Recreation. Contact 301-600-3846 to register. Maryland Park Service sponsors the youth fishing rodeo at 9 a.m. April 15 at Rock Run Pond, Gambrill State Park; 301-293-4170. Also on April 15, Burkittsville Ruritan and the Town of Burkittsville sponsor the YFR at Burkittsville Town Pond beginning at 10 a.m.; 301-606-5479.
Other youth fishing rodeos are scheduled at Fountain Rock Park and Nature Center on April 29, Merryland Park on April 30, Klines Pond on June 3 and at Burkittsville Town Pond on June 17. See the full schedule at dnr.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.