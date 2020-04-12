OWL activities canceled
Outdoor Women’s Life has canceled its April 25 Outdoor Fun Day and may reschedule it for a date this fall. The OWL 10th anniversary weekend has been postponed to June 11-13. For more information, contact Melody at melodys@verizon.net or visit the OWL Facebook page.
Black bears on the move
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds residents that black bears are emerging from their winter slumber and are on the search for food. Natural food sources, including plants, berries and insects, are in short supply until later in the spring so bears are looking for anything that smells like food in the wild, or backyards. To reduce the risk of a black bear encounter in your yard, put garbage in a locking, bear-proof trash container, store cooking grills inside and cleaned when not in use, remove bird feeders from April through November when birds have many other natural sources of food. Bears are most common in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties in Maryland. For more tips on reducing black bear encounters in the wild, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Baby wildlife: Look but don’t touch
Leave Maryland’s spring wildlife wild. That’s the message to the state’s residents regarding fawns. Born helpless in late spring, they rely on their camouflage and virtual lack of odor to help hide them from danger. Fawns instinctively lie motionless when approached by potential predators — including humans. But sometimes fawns will wander and may appear to humans to be lost, distressed or orphaned. In most cases the doe is nearby feeding and will return to care for her young. Should you encounter a fawn, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources advises people to avoid disturbing it, handling or feeding the fawn. Keeping deer in captivity is against the law in Maryland. More information can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Fish for Each Other initiative underway
Fish For Each Other is a website and social media campaign to support the fishing industry during the pandemic by providing a way for people to support members of the industry — guides, independent tackle shops, charter captains and other small businesses that support recreational fishing. The initiative is the creation of Wisconson-based active lifestyle marketing agency Gunpowder, who counts a number of top outdoors fishing brands among its clients. At www.fishforeachother.com you can find fishing-related news, entertaining videos and ways to contribute to the cause. Visit https://www.fishforeachother.com.
— Susan Guynn
