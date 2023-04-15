Spring turkey season opens April 18

The spring turkey season in Maryland opens April 18 and continues through May 23. Licensed hunters may only harvest bearded turkeys. The bag limit is one bird per day, two for the season. Daily shooting hours for April 18 through May 9 are one half-hour before sunrise to noon. Daily shooting hours for May 10 through May 23 are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. For complete licensing and hunting regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov.

