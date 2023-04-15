Spring turkey season opens April 18
The spring turkey season in Maryland opens April 18 and continues through May 23. Licensed hunters may only harvest bearded turkeys. The bag limit is one bird per day, two for the season. Daily shooting hours for April 18 through May 9 are one half-hour before sunrise to noon. Daily shooting hours for May 10 through May 23 are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. For complete licensing and hunting regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Beginner archery program
Cunningham Falls State Park will host beginner archery sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 in the Manor Area of the park near Thurmont. The archery lesson is for ages 8 and older, and those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 per person in addition to the park entrance fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle, $5 per out-of-state vehicle. Participants must pre-register by contacting Don at 301-514-5866 the day before the program. Time slots are every half hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Guided bird walk
Long-time birder Mike Spurrier will lead a birdwatching walk from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 and Lilypons Water Gardens in Adamstown. Sponsored by The Common Market Co-op, the cost is $20 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Lilypons is one of Frederick County’s birding hotspots. Spurrier will talk about the basics of using binoculars, the importance of noticing “field marks” when identifying birds and observing birds in their natural habitats. To register, call 301-663-3416.
Mid-day hike at Gambrill
Frederick County Parks and Recreation staff will lead a mid-day hike from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 on the Green Ash Trail in Gambrill State Park, Frederick. A 2.3-mile loop trail with a 550-foot elevation gain, the trail is rated as technical with both rocky and steep terrain. The cost is $7. Register at 301-600-2936 or recreater.com.
Md. Fire Marshal seeks public assistance with investigation
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and several other agencies are asking for the public’s assistance with a fire on April 4-5 that burned more than 700 acres at Soldier’s Delight Natural Environment Area on Deer Park Road, Owings Mills. Approximately 200 firefighters from the region responded to the blaze. Investigators are asking that anyone on the serpentine trail in the area of Deer Park Road and Wards Chapel Road between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 4 call the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050 with any information that could be related to the brush fire.
Catoctin Mountain Park ramps up protection of native species
The National Park Service reminds visitors that the harvest of ramps (wild leeks) in Catoctin Mountain Park is illegal. NPS has seen an increase in illegal harvesting of ramps in the park, near Thurmont.
Visitors are allowed to gather by hand, for personal consumption, some berries, and edible mushrooms as long as they gather no more than a half gallon per person, per day. These berries include blackberries, raspberries, wineberries, dewberries and blueberries.
In 2022, the NPS issued multiple violation notices for illegal harvesting and increased efforts to raise awareness of park regulations around ramp harvesting. In doing so, the park joins other eastern national parks in focusing attention and effort on the problem of illegal ramp harvesting.
To report illegal plant harvesting or any other potentially illegal activity, call National Park Service dispatch center at 301-714-2235. Illegal harvesting of park resources can lead to a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months in jail.
Glamping coming to Alabama state parks
A new camping experience will soon be available at six Alabama state parks — glamping. The first glamping sites open at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin near Alexander City on April 21. Other sites are scheduled to open in the next few months. Alabama State Parks has partnered with Timberline Glamping to manage and operate the new sites.
Glamping is a form of camping featuring more luxurious facilities than those associated with traditional camping. The glamping sites provide all the amenities — including bed linens, electricity and air conditioners/heaters. To make reservations, visit www.alapark.com/online-reservations.
