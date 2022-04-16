Spring turkey season opens
The statewide spring turkey season kicks off April 16 with Junior Turkey Hunt Day, for licensed youth ages 16 and younger only who must be accompanied by an unarmed adult age 21 or older possessing a valid Maryland hunting license. All hunters can try to bag a bird during the regular statewide turkey season, April 18 through May 23. The daily bag limit is one bearded turkey, with a season bag limit of two bearded turkeys. Hunters can expect to see more turkeys this year, particularly in the state’s western and central regions, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. DNR’s 2021 summer wild turkey observation survey documented high reproductive success in areas where the Brood X cicada emergence provided abundant food resources for newly hatched turkeys. However, notes DNR, adult gobblers may be more limited due to poor reproduction in previous summers.
Nature hike, rock skipping contest in Mount Airy
At 6 p.m. on April 22, join Mount Airy Town Naturalist Ashley Collier on a walk through Windy Ridge Park, access through East West Park, near the baseball field, in Mount Airy. Learn about native plants and wildlife that can be found in the park. The trail is not paved and pre-registration is not required. At 2 p.m. on April 24, kids and adults are welcome to bring their best flat rocks for a rock skipping contest at Prospect Park, 107 Prospect Road, Mount Airy. No pre-registration is required. For more information on these events, call 301-829-1424, ext. 137.
Celebrate the AT
The Flip Flop Festival, a free celebration of the outdoors, encouraging flip-flop thru-hikes of the Appalachian Trail, will be held April 23 and 24 in Harpers Ferry and Bolivar, West Virginia. Part of the activities include a see off of a group of AT thru-hikers who are following the flip-flop route, starting in Harpers Ferry. The traditional AT thru-hike starts in Georgia and ends 2,200 miles later in Maine. But an increasing number of long-distance hikers are starting at Harpers Ferry, which is known as the psychological halfway point. After hiking the northern half, they circle back to hike the southern half. There will be hiking workshops, music, speakers and food. The full schedule can be found at flipflopfestival.org.
The Big Outdoors for kids
Frederick County Parks and Recreation will host a three-week nature-based class where kids, ages 6 to 11, will venture into the woods, fields or creek to explore nature science concepts that will teach kids about how the real world works. The cost is $38. Sessions begin April 26 and May 17 at Fountain Rock Park in Walkersville. To register or more information, visit recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
NPS finalizes plan to manage deer populations in Maryland, D.C.
The National Park Service will implement a deer management plan in additional parks in Maryland and Washington, D.C., with the goal of protecting and restoring native plants and diverse forested areas. In Maryland, the proposal would be implemented in Fort Washington Park, Fort Foote, Piscataway Park, Oxon Cove Park, Harmony Hall, Greenbelt Park, B-W Parkway and Suitland Parkway. The deer density in these parks is well over 20 deer per square mile, according to an NPS news release, which is shown to be the density where vegetation damage occurs. In 2019, the number of deer per square mile was 92 in Greenbelt Park, 99 in Piscataway Park. NPS anticipates implementing the plan in the winter of 2022/2023. Antietam National Battlefield, Catoctin Mountain Park, C&O Canal Historical Park, Monocacy National Battlefield and Rock Creek Park have already implemented deer management plans. Catoctin Mountain Park, which has been actively reducing the deer population since 2010, has seen a more than 11-fold increase in tree seedling density. For more information on the plan, visit nps.gov/nace/learn/management/deer-management.htm.
Listen to the mockingbird ... or is that a blue jay?
Learning and remembering bird songs can be a challenge for the novice birder. One tool for birders is the free Merlin Bird ID app, which now has sound identification. Just hold your phone facing the mic in the direction of the singing bird in question, press record, and Merlin will help you ID which bird is singing. The app also provides help for birders in the field to identify birds in the wild. Visit merlin.allaboutbirds.org to learn more.
— Susan Guynn
Log In
