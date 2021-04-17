Spring turkey season opens statewide April 19
All Maryland licensed hunters can try to bag a wild turkey during the spring turkey season, April 19 through May 24. Paul Peditto, Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service director, says the wild turkey population is “at or near all-time highs in many parts of the state.” From April 19 through May 10, hunting is allowed from one half-hour before sunrise until noon. From May 11-24, hunting hours are one half-hour before sunrise until sunset. The daily bag limit is one bearded turkey, with a season limit of two bearded turkeys. Hunters are reminded to read and follow the complete turkey hunting regulations, which can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Patrons can check out fishing poles at local library
Since 2018, the Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, has offered fishing poles that can be checked out for free by library card holders. The program began with the help of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and has been supported by Brunswick Sports & Apparel. Customers can borrow two fishing poles at a time for up to one week. Fishing licenses are required for anyone over age 16. Licenses can be purchased at Brunswick Sports & Apparel, 302 W. Potomac St., Brunswick. The Brunswick Branch is celebrating 10 years of service to the community during operating hours on April 17.
MPT programming highlights the Bay
April 18-24 is Chesapeake Bay Week on MPT with special programming featuring more than 30 documentaries and programs highlighting the importance and fragility of the Bay. “Creatures of the Chesapeake,” 8 p.m. April 20, provides a close-up look at some of the bay’s iconic creatures, such as the moon jellyfish and oyster toadfish. At 8 p.m. April 24, “Power of the Paddle” chronicles the first-ever attempt to travel the length of the Bay on a standup paddleboard. The full schedule is available at www.mpt.org/bayweek/schedule. The shows will also be live streamed at www.mpt.org/livestram.
New publication focuses on kayak fishing
Outdoor Sportsman Group introduced a new special interest publication and programming venture — Kayak Fishing Fun. The print magazine debuted April 14. The 120-page publication educates readers on everything they need to know about purchasing the best fishing kayak for their needs, properly equipping it and how to learn how to operate a kayak safely and efficiently. The guide costs $10 and can be purchased at osgnewsstand.com/product/kayak-2021.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.