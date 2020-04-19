Free online fishing clinic begins April 20
Mike Iaconelli, former Bassmaster Classic champ, in partnership with Berkley Fishing, will host a free Fishing 101 online fishing clinic. This entry-level program is designed to give families and young anglers tips for successful fishing. Fishing 101 begins at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, and runs daily through Friday, April 24. Live episodes will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Mike Iaconelli Fishing Facebook page (@MikeIaconelliFishing) and the Mike Iaconelli Instagram page (@mikeiaconelli). A Facebook and/or Instagram account will be needed for access to live episodes. There are no costs or fees associated with participation in the clinic.
America’s sportsmen, sportswomen generate funds for conservation
Nearly $1 billion in excise taxes was generated in 2019 by America’s sportsmen and sportswomen. These funds, which support state conservation programs, are generated through excise taxes on hunting, shooting and fishing equipment and boat fuel in all 50 states and the U.S. territories. Secretary of the Interior David Beernhardt said its conservation model is funded and supported by America’s hunters, shooters, anglers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts. To date, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has distributed more than $22.9 billion in apportionments for state conservation and recreation projects. The recipient state and wildlife agencies have matched these funds with approximately $7.6 billion throughout the years, primarily through hunting and fishing license revenues. Maryland’s apportionments of Wildlife Restoration, Sport Fish Restoration and State Wildlife Grant Funds for FY2020 total $9,735,508.
Hunter education classes still available online
While in-person hunter education classes and field day workshops are on a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, hunter education students are encouraged to take the online course. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a voucher, that is good for one year, to take a field day workshop to satisfy the hunter education requirement. The minimum age requirement to take the Internet-based course has been lowered to 10 years of age. For updates and more information on the online courses, visit https://www.hunter-ed.com/maryland.
Small craft advisory or warning?
The National Weather Service has proposed renaming “Small Craft Advisory” to “Small Craft Warning” and is seeking boaters’ feedback by taking a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VZGX6BF. The proposed change is part of an effort to change NWS alerts from Watch, Warning and Advisory to just two flagship terms: Watch and Warning. The survey is open through May 24.
NRA launches website targeting women
The National Rifle Association recently launched NRAWomen.com for women, the fastest-growing community of firearm owners, hunters and defenders of freedom, according to an NRA news release. The site includes information on the fundamentals of gun safety, female-centric training, tips on topics, including how to fit a shotgun, the benefits of dry fire practice, and programs and adventures geared for women. Visit www.nrawomen.com.
— Susan Guynn
