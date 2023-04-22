Wildflower Walk
Join a Master Naturalist at 10 a.m. April 23 in the Manor Area playground parking lot of Cunningham Falls State Park, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont, for a walk to discover native spring species of flowers in the park. For more information, call 301-271-3676 or visit dnr.maryland.gov. Park entrance fees apply.
Boating, fishing clinics to be held in Md.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Annapolis School of Seamanship and the BoatUS Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are sponsoring free “Welcome to Boating and Fishing” clinics May 6 and 7 at Sandy Point State Park’s boating ramps. New and returning boaters, and anglers are invited to learn from the pros at free seminars, view demonstrations on boat launching and about safety equipment. Annapolis School of Seamanship will also offer classes, for a fee, and registration is required. Events are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the full schedule can be found at dnr.maryland.gov, with advance registration requested. Park entry fee of $5 will apply.
Cashless fee collection at Harpers Ferry NHP
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is participating in a three-month cashless entrance fee collection. Visitors can pay park entrance fees by purchasing an entrance pass online prior to visiting the park at nps.gov/hafe and print the pass and display it on your vehicle’s dashboard; purchase an entrance pass at the park entrance location, 171 Shoreline Drive, using a credit or debit card; or purchase a digital entrance pass upon arrival using a smartphone and credit or debit card in park-maintained parking areas.
Leave wild fawns alone
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources cautions anyone who encounters a fawn that may appear abandoned to resist the urge to feed or handle the animal. Deer are born with specialized adaptations that help them survive. Born during spring, fawns instinctively lie motionless when approached by potential predators (including humans!), relying on their virtual lack of odor, spotty camouflage and “freezing” behavior to help them avoid danger. In most cases of seeing a lone fawn, the doe is nearby foraging and will return to nurse her fawn when it is safe. Anyone with questions about fawns, or other wild animals, can call the state’s wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.
Black bears on the move
In portions of Maryland, black bears have emerged from winter dens and are in search of easily accessible food sources such as birdseed, chicken feed, dog food and trash. Black bears have a powerful sense of smell and human-generated food sources can be easy pickings. Once a black bear finds an easy meal, they are likely to be repeat visitors, says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Now’s the time to remove bird feeders (until November), put garbage in bear-proof trash bins or store them in a locked garage until the morning of trash pickup, store pet foods and bowls inside, and keep your grill clean and clear of food residue. One of my favorite bear in the ‘hood stories is of a woman in Western Maryland who was frying bacon one morning, when she heard the doorbell ring. At the door was a black bear, attracted to the house by the smell of bacon.
Bears are most common in the state’s four westernmost counties — Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington. For more information on living with black bears, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
