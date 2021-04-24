Fishing derby in Brunswick May 2
The Brunswick Lion’s Club will hold its annual fishing derby from 1 to 3 p.m. May 2 at Lions Merryland Park, 3673 Petersville Road, Rosemont. The derby is for youth ages 3 to 15. Bring your own pole and fishing bait, rain or shine, and fish the well-stocked pond. Prizes will be awarded. There is also a playground area, a covered pavilion with tables and convenient parking. For more information, contact Brunswick Lion Ann Smallwood at 301-834-8897.
Second trout-stocking underway
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is again stocking waterways with trout. On April 19, 1,500 rainbow trout were stocked in Cunningham Falls Lake, near Thurmont. In Washington County, Blairs Valley Lake and Greenbrier Lake each received 1,500 golden and rainbow trout. On April 20, Frank Bentz Pond received 300 rainbows, Rainbow Lake 700 golden and rainbows, Friends Creek received 1,500 golden and rainbow trout and Owens Creek received 1,000 golden and rainbows, all in Frederick County. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are required to fish in stocked waters in Maryland. Details at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
National Park Service introduces mobile app
Created by Park Rangers with visitors in mind, the new National Park Service mobile app provides up-to-date information about all 423 national parks. The app can be downloaded in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, or at go.nps.gov/app. Features include interactive maps, things to do and places to visit.
Grand National turkey calling championships cancelled
The National Wild Turkey Federation has cancelled its popular Grand National Calling Championships for 2021. Annually held in conjunction with the NWTF’s Convention and Sport Show in February, the championships were postponed at that time and are now cancelled. The event draws hundreds of the world’s top youth and adult callers to compete for various titles and cash prizes. For more information on participating in this event, visit ww.nwtf.org.
‘Shrimp of the soil’
Brood X periodical cicadas are coming soon. While you might not be excited about the Great Eastern Brood’s arrival, wildlife will see their emergence as a smorgasbord featuring “shrimp of the soil,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. As the nymphs begin to emerge, making dime-size holes in the ground, look for box turtles, raccoons, northern flickers, wild turkeys, foxes and other wildlife to be feasting and likely making those dime-sized holes bigger as they dig for the cicada. Citizen scientists can help with cicada science by reporting their observations at cicadasafari.org, a free smartphone mapping app at the Apple app store or Google play. You’ll also find lots of cicada facts and activities at the website.
— Susan Guynn
