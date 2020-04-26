DNR offers wildlife education resources
Whether you are a parent, educator or an outdoor enthusiast, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers an assortment of free and low-cost programs to connect people to the outdoors. Learn at Home activities include grade-level information about bats, bees and pollinators, birds, leaves, tracks and scat signs; a wildlife coloring book, and nature activity journals. Growing Up WILD offers more than 27 hands-on activities to teach kids ages 3 to 7 about nature. Project WILD has more than 100 activities to teach K-12 students about wildlife and conservation. Access this information at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Md. State Parks plant 10,000 trees for Earth Day
From the shores of Assateague Island to Western Maryland, rangers planted native trees on public lands to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. A special Wye Oak seedling was planted at Sandy Point State Park near Annapolis. Ten trees were planted in Gambrill State Park. Sixty-nine trees were planted for reforestation of the entrance to Washington Monument State Park in Washington County.
Big birding day May 9
The annual Global Big Day is one of the biggest days in birding. On May 9, observe the birds in your backyard or a park (social distancing, of course) and share what birds you see with eBird: https://ebird.org/news/global-big-day-9-may-2020. Statistics gleaned from last year’s event can be found at https://ebird.org/globalbigday. In 2019, 35,209 people reported 6,816 species in 174 countries. There is no cost to participate.
— Susan Guynn
