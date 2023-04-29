Fishing rodeo
The Brunswick Lions Club will host a fishing rodeo for ages 3 to 15 at 1 p.m. April 30 at Lions Merryland Park, Petersville Road, Knoxville. For more information, call Pat at 567-712-0814.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation sponsors a mid-day hike on Brown’s Farm Trail. This half-mile loop trail passes through wetlands, a pine grove and an eastern hardwood forest. For ages 18 and older. The hike is 10 a.m. on May 3. The fee is $7. Register at recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Join the Westminster Astronomical Society on the first Saturday of May for two events. From 2 to 5 p.m. at the South Beach parking lot, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont, and check out the active sunspots. And from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Dam Overlook parking lot, 14372 Catoctin Hollow Road, view the night sky with experienced astronomers. Both events are free with park entrance fees and are weather dependent. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
The Maryland DNR announces the creation of a new venison donation grant program. Money is available to county governments, municipal corporations and 501©(3) tax-exempt organizations to assist with the direct costs of butchering and processing deer for venison to be donated to programs to assist Marylanders in need. A total of $25,000 will be awarded, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications must be received by May 8. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
Join a former Patuxent Research Refuge, North Tract, ranger for an evening stroll on Merganser Pond Trail from 8:30 to 10 p.m. May 12. The North Tract is at 230 Bald Eagle Drive, Laurel. Expect to see bats, possibly beaver, and hear lots of frogs and crickets. Pre-registration is required, for all ages. Free. Call 301-497-5887.
The Institute, which provides nature and cultural education and programs in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, will hold a sporting clays shoot fundraiser beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 12 at the Orvis Hill Country Shooting Grounds in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. The registration fee is $125 per person. Must be 18 or older. The fee includes ear and eye protection, 15 shooting stations with 100 targets and catered lunch. Groups of four to five will rotate through the stations. Participants may bring their own shotgun and ammunition. Register at natureandcultureinstitute.org/event/skeet-shoot-fundraiser.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program will hold a Hunting 101 class, including hunter safety certification, on June 9 in Baltimore County. Registration opens in May. On Aug. 11 through Aug. 13, the BoW weekend, offering a variety of sessions, will be held in Garrett County. Registration for this event opens in June. For details on these and other BoW events, visit dnr.maryland.gov or email karina.stonesifer@maryland.gov or letha.grimes@maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
