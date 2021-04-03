Eagles topic of Carroll County Bird Club meeting
The eagles of Codorus State Park, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, will be the topic of guest speaker Karen Lippy’s program during the April 7 virtual meeting of the Carroll County Bird Club. The meeting is 7 to 9 p.m. and pre-registration is required at md.birds.org.join/chapters/carroll-county-bird-club to receive a link to the meeting. Lippy is an author, bird enthusiast and longtime volunteer at Codorus State Park.
New logo, branding for NWTF
The National Wild Turkey Federation is committed to those with a passion about the wild turkey and wild turkey hunting, and 2020 saw an increase in the number of people interested in “harvesting their own food and and understanding their own role in conservation,” notes NWTF CEO Becky Humphries. With that in mind, the NWTF is rebranding itself, while staying true to its 50-year mission of conserving the wild turkey and preserving the country’s hunting heritage. With the rebranding comes a new logo and a new tagline — Healthy Habits. Healthy Harvests. The new logo and tagline were tested and found to appeal to individuals 45 and younger, a prime demographic necessary to the future of NWTF and the hunting tradition, according to an NWTF news release.
Brews for wild turkey (and coffee) lovers
Big Game Brew, in South Carolina, has introduced a special roast coffee in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation. The NWTF Roast offers a premium small-batch coffee with flavors of toasted cinnamon and nutty pecan. Fifty percent of the profits will be benefit the NWTF. Big Game Brew also offers Lost Canyon Roast, which benefits the Mule Deer Foundation, and November Dawn Dark Roast, benefitting the National Deer Association. To learn more or place an order, visit biggamebrew.com.
Fisheries advisory commission accepting applications
The Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission (recreational fisheries) and Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission (commercial fisheries) have membership seats expiring June 30. Anyone interested in applying for a seat can do so at https://govapps.md.gov/appointments/apply by May 1. The commissioners are appointed by the governor, and they advise Fishing and Boating Services on all matters brought to the commissions. Members are individuals from across the state that represent the interests of various fisheries-related constituents and stakeholders. Meetings are held quarterly. For more information, contact Paul Genovese at paul.genovese@maryland.gov.
Regulations issued for Chesapeake Bay striped bass fishing
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has issued new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall striped bass season. Most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open May 16 through July 15, and resume Aug. 1 through Dec. 10. Anglers would be able to keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate would not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period from July 16 through July 31, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats. For more information, visit the “fishing” page of DNR at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
National Park Week
The annual weeklong celebration of America’s national parks will run from April 17-25. To kick off the week, every national park will have a free admission day April 17. The public is asked to recreate responsibly when visiting parks, including following rules requiring masks and physical distancing. You can also visit parks virtually through a variety of online activities. Visit nps.gov/npweek or nationalparkweek.org for more on virtual programming. Each day will have a theme: Free admission and ParkRX Day April 17; Volunteers in Parks Sunday on April 18; Military Monday on April 19, Transformation Tuesday, how parks have changed through the years, on April 20; Wayback Wednesday on April 21’ Earth Day on April 22’ Friendship Friday on April 23; Junior Ranger Day is April 24’ and BARK Ranger Day, keeping your pets safe in the park, on April 25.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.