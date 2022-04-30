Federal Ammunition marks 100th year
Federal Ammunition opened its doors on April 27, 1922, in Anoka, Minnesota. Today, it’s one of the world’s largest producers of sporting ammunition. You can find lots of information on the company’s history and contribution to the sporting industry, including hunter education and safety instruction, on the company website, federalpremium.com. The company’s commemoration includes retro packaging of some ammo, a video tour of the manufacturing plant and downloads of a few of its iconic hunter safety posters from the 1950s. In March, Federal, along with Remington, CCI and Speer pledged to donate 1 million rounds of total ammo to the Ukraine Armed Forces. There are also special edition T-shirts pledging all profits from the sale to refugees in the war-torn country. Ukraine’s military has been a customer of Federal, CCI and Speer for years, according to a news release on the Federal website. T-shirts can be ordered at remington.com and federalpremium.com.
DNR tagging program to study walleyes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is undertaking a survey to track and understand the walleye fishery at Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County. Biologists have tagged 450 walleyes along the soft dorsal fin on the left side of the fish. Anglers who catch a tagged fish are asked to report it to DNR by calling the number on the tag (301-334-8218) and reporting the date and location of the catch, tag number and whether the walleye was kept or released with the tag still intact. Any angler who reports tagged walleye between now and Feb. 28, 2023, will be entered into a drawing for a $50 prepaid Visa gift card. For more information, call 301-334-8218 or email matt.sell@maryland.gov.
NWTF national photo contest winners
Brooke Dinnen, of Florida, won first place and $1,000 for her photo “Spring Dream” in the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Live Wild Turkey Photography Contest. Dinnen donated her winnings back to NWTF to support on-the-ground conservation work. Second place was awarded to Brian Machanic, of Vermont, for “Where’d She Go,” third to Joe Kurimai, of Florida, for “Osceolas” and the People’s Choice was awarded to Jami Linder, of Arkansas, for “Strut Into the Sunlight. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers ages 18 and older. For information on the contest and the work of NWTF, visit nwtf.org.
Two new state parks now open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources opened two new state parks in April — Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County and Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County. Bohemia is a 460-acre property that offers trails, wildlife viewing, fishing and seasonal deer hunting. In the second phase of improvements, which are now being designed, the park will provide access to the Great Bohemia Creek and Bohemia River for kayaking and canoeing. Cypress Branch State Park, near Millington, comprises 314 acres and includes a picnic area near a 3-acre fishing pond. Future plans include restoring quail habitat and constructing hiking trails. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
‘They Once Lived Here’ battlefield hike
On May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Rangers from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, will lead a one-mile hike, following mowed trails and paved sidewalks, that will explore the 175 years of Gettysburg history. From the World War II POW camps to the African American community, tenant houses and farms caught in the crossfire of battle, learn the stories of the people who once called this battlefield home. The program is free and begins at the North Carolina Memorial, and concludes at the Gettysburg National Cemetery parking lot. For more information, visit nps.gov/gett.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.