Annapolis boat shows canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Bridge Boat Show and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, originally scheduled April 17 to 19 in Stevensville and April 24 to 26 in Annapolis, are canceled. Details at www.annapolisboatshows.com.
Application deadline is April 15 for Youth Conservation Corps program
The National Park Service is accepting applications for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps program at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont. The program is open to ages 15 to 18. The program is scheduled to run June 22 to Aug. 14, but may be adjusted to follow the appropriate guidance from CDC, state and local health authorities this summer. Planned projects may include trail maintenance and construction, invasive plant control, painting projects and other outdoor labor work. Enrollees will work 40 hours per week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and rate of pay will be $11 per hour. For an application form, email Becky Loncosky at becky_loncosky@nps.gov. Deadline is April 15.
Fishing rodeos canceled
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will remain operational but some activities are limited or canceled. Locally, the following rodeos in Frederick County are canceled: Culler Lake, scheduled for April 21, Burkittsville Town Pond on April 11, Gambrill Pond on April 18, Lions Merryland Park on April 19, Fountain Rock Park on April 25 are all canceled. Also, the April 26 rodeo at Krimgold Park in Carroll County is canceled.
NRA launches online hunter education refresher course
The National Rifle Association has launched the NRA Experienced Hunter Education Course for those who may have taken a break from the shooting sports or not hunted in a few years. The course is free and includes a review of firearm safety and safe hunting practices for experienced hunters. For more information, visit https://nra.yourlearningportal.com.
Do this, don’t do that
Under the executive order of Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers these reminders for recreational activities: Recreational boating is not allowed. Subsistence hunting and fishing — limited hunting and limited recreational fishing and crabbing for sustenance — can continue, however social distancing must be adhered to strictly. DNR will not issue any permits for fishing tournaments, including virtual tournaments, until further notice. Commercial fishing is deemed essential and may continue since it is part of the food chain, according to DNR. More details at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
