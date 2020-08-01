Heat, low water conditions impact freshwater fishing
With hot, dry conditions the weather pattern in recent weeks, freshwater fish are feeling the effects of the heat, too. A Maryland Department of the Environment spokesperson says that low water level and warm water appear to be responsible for a recent fish kill of about 3,000 of a variety of species in the Monocacy River from the Md. 26 bridge and downstream a couple of miles. Trout streams are also running low and clear. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources also reports that the upper Potomac River is running low and warm. DNR asks Bay anglers fishing for striped bass to focus their fishing on early morning hours, or target other species during the heat wave. Surface water temperature on the Bay has risen to the mid 80s, says DNR.
Remington Outdoor Co. files for Chapter 11 reorganization
Remington Outdoor Co. and subsidiaries has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The company intends to conduct a competitive bidding process for the sale of some or all of its assets. Remington is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of firearms, ammunition and related products for hunting, shooting sports, law enforcement and military markets. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, globally recognized brands include Remington, Marlin, Dakota Arms, AAC, Barnes Bullets and Storm Lake. For more information, visit www.remington.com.
5,000 Burmese Pythons removed from Everglades
During the recent Python Challenge in Florida’s Everglades, the Florida Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission reports that experienced python hunters removed 5,000 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem. The pythons became established in Florida as a result of escaped or (illegally) released pets. The python population is a threat to the ecosystem and native wildlife of the Everglades. They average 6 to 8 feet in length with the largest Burmese captured in Florida measuring 18 feet.
— Susan Guynn
