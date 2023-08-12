DNR, MDE investigating fish killThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Department of Environment are investigating a fish kill in Beaver Creek, a well-known fishing spot for brown trout located southeast of Hagerstown, according to a story in The Herald-Mail. As of Aug. 9, officials said they didn’t yet know what may have caused the event or how extensive the fish kill is. Dozens of brown trout, suckers and sculpin were found dead between Interstate 70 and downstream to U.S. 40, according to the article. One angler reported seeing 30 to 40 dead fish on the bank Tuesday morning. Troy Prochaska, DNR’s director of Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division, said in a statement to The Herald-Mail that the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery is located upstream from the area and was not affected by the fish kill.
Applications being accepted for deer management huntThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting applications for persons to hunt deer on the 532-acre National Conservation Training Center property in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. This fall season will mark the 21st year for this managed hunt. In order to manage the deer population on the property, the use of archery equipment, shotguns with single slugs, and muzzleloader rifles will again be allowed during the appropriate West Virginia hunting seasons. Hunters will be randomly selected from those who apply for a given date and assigned to a certain location from which to hunt. Hunters may apply for multiple dates.
The hunt dates, all of which are on Saturdays, are Nov. 11, 18 and 25, and Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 30. During that time hunters may use shotgun, muzzleloader, or bow (during the appropriate WV DNR hunt season), and either buck or doe may be taken (also during the appropriate state season) — subject to NCTC’s antlerless-first policy.
Copperhead alertMaryland residents should be cautious of juvenile eastern copperheads as summer winds down, warns an article from TheBaynet.com. The venomous snakes are found throughout most of the state, except the Eastern Shore counties. Copperheads can be found hiding under objects including rocks, especially during the day, and though they would rather flee than bite they will bite if provoked, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. They are fairly common in forested rock outcrops of central and western Maryland.
Copperheads have “Hershey’s kiss-shaped” or hourglass-shaped markings that are skinny at the top and wider at the base, as described by TheBaynet.com. And they have a copper colored head that contrasts with their upper lip. Juveniles will have a bright yellow tail tip that it uses to lure skinks and other small prey.
A few tips from TheBaynet.com: If you smell cucumber for no reason, you are within striking distance of a copperhead and you have already disturbed him. If you get bit, seek medical attention immediately. It may be a dry bite, but better safe than sorry. Juveniles always dump all their venom in a bite. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
Meteor shower viewingA two-hour night viewing program will be held at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area Visitor Center, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills, at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway through Aug. 24, with peak viewing the nights of Aug. 12 and 13. For this program, telescopes will be provided by the Westminster Astronomy Club. For more information, call 410-461-5005 or visit dnr.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.