DNR, MDE investigating fish killThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Department of Environment are investigating a fish kill in Beaver Creek, a well-known fishing spot for brown trout located southeast of Hagerstown, according to a story in The Herald-Mail. As of Aug. 9, officials said they didn’t yet know what may have caused the event or how extensive the fish kill is. Dozens of brown trout, suckers and sculpin were found dead between Interstate 70 and downstream to U.S. 40, according to the article. One angler reported seeing 30 to 40 dead fish on the bank Tuesday morning. Troy Prochaska, DNR’s director of Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division, said in a statement to The Herald-Mail that the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery is located upstream from the area and was not affected by the fish kill.

Applications being accepted for deer management huntThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting applications for persons to hunt deer on the 532-acre National Conservation Training Center property in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. This fall season will mark the 21st year for this managed hunt. In order to manage the deer population on the property, the use of archery equipment, shotguns with single slugs, and muzzleloader rifles will again be allowed during the appropriate West Virginia hunting seasons. Hunters will be randomly selected from those who apply for a given date and assigned to a certain location from which to hunt. Hunters may apply for multiple dates.

