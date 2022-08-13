Rock legend Huey Lewis takes his love of fishing to the giant screen

Grammy winner Huey Lewis says of his life’s passions are music and fly fishing. Lewis, who lives in Montana, has signed on to lend his voice to a new IMAX film, “Upstream: The Journey Home,” about steelhead and a number of species of salmon that feed a food chain dependent on the migratory runs of these fish, such as bears, eagles, gulls, wolves and other birds and mammals. No release date has been announced for the film.

