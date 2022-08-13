Rock legend Huey Lewis takes his love of fishing to the giant screen
Grammy winner Huey Lewis says of his life’s passions are music and fly fishing. Lewis, who lives in Montana, has signed on to lend his voice to a new IMAX film, “Upstream: The Journey Home,” about steelhead and a number of species of salmon that feed a food chain dependent on the migratory runs of these fish, such as bears, eagles, gulls, wolves and other birds and mammals. No release date has been announced for the film.
Jordan holds court on the water
Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 boat, er, make that yacht, is among the 408 boats registered to participate in the 49th White Marlin Open in Ocean City. The five-day tournament concludes Aug. 13. This is the fourth year in a row he and his crew competed in the tournament. For final results of the tournament, visit whitemarlinopen.com.
What bird is that?
At 11 a.m. Aug. 19, meet at the Nature Center at Cunningham Falls State Park, William Houck Area, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont, to learn about common birds in the park. Then make a bird seed cake to take home to the birds in your yard. For more information and to register, call 301-271-3676.
DNR graduates Maryland Conservation Corps class for 2022
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources honored 35 members of the 2021-2022 Maryland Conservation Corps during their graduation on Aug. 3. The members, between the ages of 17 and 25, completed 10 months of job training, conservation work and stewardship with the Maryland Park Service, planting more than 10,000 native trees, bay grasses and plants; treated nearly 7,000 trees against harmful insects; and taught environmental education programs to more than 21,000 students, youth and park visitors. The Maryland Conservation Corps is an AmeriCorps program managed by the Park Service.
Deadline for black bear lottery is Aug. 31
Aug. 31 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 Maryland black bear hunting lottery. The hunt dates are Oct. 24 to 29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties only. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will issue 950 permits this year, and lottery winners will be announced Sept. 7 on the DNR webpage. To apply, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
